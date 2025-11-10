RSS’s contribution to nation-building always been selfless, apolitical: BJP MP

New Delhi: Reacting to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent remarks defending the organisation’s character and clarifying misconceptions about its ideology, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Monday praised Bhagwat for “clearly explaining the philosophy of the RSS”, calling its contribution to nation-building selfless and apolitical.

“Mohan Bhagwat has clearly explained the philosophy of the RSS. We all know that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is the world’s largest volunteer organisation, and whenever the country has needed assistance, the first organisation to respond has always been the RSS,” Khandelwal said.

He added that the Sangh’s contribution to nation-building and disaster relief has always been “selfless and apolitical”, reflecting its commitment to the idea of a united and strong India.

Khandelwal’s statement came a day after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed allegations made by political leaders in Karnataka, including calls for a ban on the Sangh’s activities.

Bhagwat asserted that the RSS does not require registration or taxation, as it functions as a “body of individuals” and operates well within the framework of the Indian Constitution.

“RSS was established in 1925, so do you expect us to have registered with the British government? After Independence, the Government of India did not make registration compulsory. We are categorised as a body of individuals, and we are a recognised organisation,” Bhagwat said during his address.

Responding to critics, he added, “We were banned thrice, so the government has recognised us. If we were not there, who did they ban?”

However, the Congress party strongly criticised Bhagwat’s remarks. Congress state general secretary Rakesh Sinha accused the RSS of hypocrisy, alleging that it sought political dominance under the guise of nationalism.

“The RSS only desires power, yet claims to speak in the national interest. How can an organisation that did not hoist the national flag at its headquarters for 52 years after independence talk about nationalism? The same RSS that expressed joy after Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination claims to work for the nation’s good?” Sinha said.