Sadia Khateeb Reveals One Trait She Wishes to Adopt from John Abraham and Akshay Kumar

Mumbai: Actress Sadia Khateeb recently shared her admiration for co-stars John Abraham and Akshay Kumar, revealing that she aspires to emulate their incredible stardom and dedication to their craft.

In an interview with IANS, Sadia expressed how both actors have set a high standard in the industry. She stated,

“I’d definitely say the stardom they’ve earned over the years. I would love to achieve that level of success in the next few months. It takes an immense amount of patience, discipline, and hard work. Both Akshay and John are incredibly hardworking. Akshay, for instance, works tirelessly, even in bad weather. The level of passion they bring to their work is remarkable, and doing it at their age, while staying at the top of their game, is truly admirable.”

Who’s More Fun to Work With?

When asked about her experience working with both actors, Sadia shared her perspective,

“Well, I’ve had the opportunity to work with both in different settings. Akshay and I worked together in Raksha Bandhan, where he played my brother. So, he was really patient and understanding. On the other hand, John and I worked in a serious, dramatic thriller, so his role demanded a different kind of dynamic. He was focused on his goal of saving me. Both of them are highly professional, and they nailed their characters. The way they adapted to their roles showed how dedicated they are to their craft.”

Riding High on The Diplomat’s Success

Sadia Khateeb is currently enjoying the success of her latest release, The Diplomat, in which she stars alongside John Abraham. Directed by Ritesh Shah, the political drama follows an Indian diplomat’s mission to rescue an Indian woman trapped in Pakistan due to an alleged forced marriage.

The Challenges of Playing a Complex Role

Discussing her role in The Diplomat, Sadia reflected on the difficulties she faced in bringing her character to life,