Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Launch in India Set for June 27: Expected Specs, Price and More

New Delhi: The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M36 5G is set to launch in India on June 27, as revealed by Amazon India through a dedicated promotional page. While Samsung has yet to officially confirm the launch date, the listing gives us a first look at the smartphone’s design and key specifications.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Price in India (Expected)

The Galaxy M36 5G is expected to be priced around ₹20,000, placing it in the affordable 5G smartphone segment. Given the popularity of the Galaxy M series in India, this model is likely to appeal to budget-conscious users looking for modern specs and reliable performance.

Also Read: Lava Storm Lite 5G Launched in India at ₹7,999: Specs, Features & Sale Details

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G: Key Specifications (Expected)

According to leaks and certifications, the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G will be a significant upgrade over last year’s Galaxy M35 5G, with several features borrowed from the Galaxy A36 5G.

Key Features:

Processor: Samsung Exynos 1380 SoC

Samsung SoC RAM: 6GB (as per Geekbench listing)

6GB (as per Geekbench listing) OS: One UI based on Android 15

based on Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate

6.7-inch AMOLED with Rear Cameras: Triple camera setup with a 50MP main sensor

Triple camera setup with a Front Camera: 12MP selfie shooter

12MP selfie shooter Battery: 5000mAh with 45W fast charging

with Model Number: SM-355B

The device is also rumored to include AI enhancements integrated with Google Gemini, offering smarter photography and system-level features.

Design and Display

The Amazon teaser poster showcases a modern design with slim bezels and a vertically aligned triple camera system. The 6.7-inch AMOLED display will likely support Full HD+ resolution with vibrant colors and fluid animations thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate.

Battery and Charging Capabilities

The Samsung Galaxy M36 5G is expected to house a 5000mAh battery, ensuring full-day usage for most users. It will support 45W fast charging, making it one of the fastest-charging phones in its segment.

Software and Performance

Running Android 15 with One UI, the phone will offer Samsung’s signature software experience with smooth multitasking, privacy enhancements, and system optimization. The Exynos 1380 processor, combined with 6GB of RAM, is expected to deliver efficient performance for day-to-day tasks and moderate gaming.

Camera Capabilities

The phone is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50MP main sensor, which should offer improved detail and dynamic range. It will be accompanied by additional sensors for depth or ultra-wide photography. On the front, a 12MP selfie camera is expected to support AI-based enhancements.

Galaxy M36 5G vs Galaxy S25 Edge

Interestingly, while the Galaxy M36 5G builds anticipation ahead of its launch, reports suggest that the Galaxy S25 Edge has disappointed in terms of sales and user satisfaction. Early reviews highlight battery performance issues, which Samsung may look to address in future updates or releases.

📌 Final Thoughts

The Samsung Galaxy M36 5G aims to offer a balanced mix of performance, battery life, and camera features at an affordable price. With a confirmed Amazon launch on June 27, it’s set to compete in the mid-range 5G segment against brands like Redmi, Realme, and iQOO.