Shocking CCTV Footage: Principal Slaps Teacher 18 Times in School—What Sparked the Rage?

Gujarat: A shocking incident has emerged from Navayug School in Bharuch district, Gujarat, where the principal was captured on CCTV slapping a teacher 18 times in an aggressive altercation. The video, which has gone viral, shows Principal Hitendra Singh Thakor repeatedly slapping teacher Rajendra Parmar in a fit of rage.

Allegations and Dispute Between Principal and Teacher

The altercation reportedly stemmed from a complaint filed by Parmar regarding the way Thakor managed math and science classes. Thakor accused Parmar of inappropriate behavior and verbal abuse in class, while Parmar alleged that the principal attacked him during a school meeting, fueled by anger.

Further adding to the tension, Parmar claimed that Thakor had made students massage his feet and called them to his home, while Thakor accused Parmar of inviting students over to his residence. The heated exchange between the two has raised serious concerns over professional conduct in educational institutions.

District Education Officer Orders Investigation

Following the viral video, District Education Officer Swatiba Raul has ordered an official investigation into the incident. An education inspector has been tasked with submitting a report before any further action is taken. The authorities are now looking into the details of the altercation, including the allegations made by both parties.

This disturbing incident has drawn widespread attention, and the ongoing investigation will determine the next steps, including potential disciplinary measures for the individuals involved. The case raises concerns about the need for stronger protocols to address conflicts within educational settings and ensure a safe, professional environment for both teachers and students.