Shilpa Shirodkar Shares Heart-Melting Note for Namrata, Mahesh Babu on 20th Anniversary

Mumbai: On the occasion of her sister Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu’s 20th wedding anniversary, former “Bigg Boss 18” contestant Shilpa Shirodkar penned a heartfelt tribute to the “most adorable couple.”

Shilpa took to Instagram, where she shared an adorable picture of Namrata and Mahesh posing on the streets of an international destination.

“To the most adorable couple I know… Every moment I witness of you two, defines the true meaning of friendship, companionship, and pure love. The warmth you two bring into your beautiful bond makes it even more special,” Shilpa wrote in the caption.

She continued, “20 years ago, my Chin found her soulmate. Chintukli, the amazing and supportive wife that you are, and Mahesh, the incredible husband that you are, you two were bound to raise such an adorable family!”

“Wishing you many more years of happiness, laughter, and love. May your bond continue to grow stronger with every passing day. Happy 20th anniversary, my dear Chin & Mahesh!”

Shilpa Shirodkar and Karanveer Mehra Give Hilarious Spin to Song ‘Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane’

Earlier this week, Shilpa and “Bigg Boss 18” co-contestant Karanveer Mehra channeled their inner Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan as they recreated the iconic song ‘Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane.’

Shilpa shared a video on her Instagram stories, where the two recreated the piano moment from the song, originally sung by Udit Narayan. In the clip, Karan is seen pretending to play the piano while Shilpa dances next to it and then bursts into laughter.

The winner of the controversial reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, also mouthed the lyrics of the track from the 1995 film “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.”

“Mera pagal dost Karanveer Mehra Chum Darang see what all he’s making me do,” Shilpa wrote alongside the video.

The popular reality show, “Bigg Boss 18,” commenced with 23 housemates, including Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, Kashish Kapoor, Sara Arfeen Khan, Arfeen Khan, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, Aditi Mistry, Alice Kaushik, Muskan Bamne, Tajinder Bagga, Shehzada Dhami, Nyrraa Banerjee, Hema Sharma, and Gunratan Sadavarte.