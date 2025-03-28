South Central Railway Announces Train Cancellations: Check Affected Routes and Dates

Hyderabad: The South-Central Railway (SCR) has announced the cancellation of four passenger trains operating between Kalaburagi and Bidar on March 28 and 29, 2025. The cancellations are attributed to operational reasons, affecting passengers traveling on these routes.

List of Canceled Trains

Passengers commuting between Kalaburagi and Bidar should note the cancellation of the following trains:

Train No. 77632 : Kalaburagi to Bidar

: Kalaburagi to Bidar Train No. 77633 : Bidar to Kalaburagi

: Bidar to Kalaburagi Train No. 77635 : Bidar to Kalaburagi

: Bidar to Kalaburagi Train No. 77636: Kalaburagi to Bidar

The cancellation of these trains may cause inconvenience to daily commuters, office-goers, and students who rely on these services for regular travel. Passengers are advised to check alternative travel arrangements or reschedule their journeys accordingly.

Reasons Behind the Cancellation

SCR officials have cited operational constraints as the primary reason for these cancellations. While no specific details have been provided, operational issues may include track maintenance, staff shortages, or technical upgrades to improve the overall efficiency and safety of train operations.

Impact on Passengers

The cancellation of these four trains is expected to affect hundreds of passengers who regularly travel between Kalaburagi and Bidar. Many commuters use these trains for daily transportation, business trips, and personal travel. The sudden cancellation may lead to increased demand for alternative transport options, such as buses and private vehicles.

Alternative Travel Options

Passengers affected by these cancellations may consider the following travel alternatives:

State Transport Buses : Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) operates regular bus services between Kalaburagi and Bidar. Travelers can check the KSRTC website or visit the nearest bus stand for updated schedules.

: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) operates regular bus services between Kalaburagi and Bidar. Travelers can check the KSRTC website or visit the nearest bus stand for updated schedules. Private Bus Operators : Several private bus operators run services on this route. Online booking platforms can provide real-time seat availability and pricing.

: Several private bus operators run services on this route. Online booking platforms can provide real-time seat availability and pricing. Carpooling & Ride-Sharing Services : Apps like BlaBlaCar, Ola, and Uber may offer carpooling services between the two cities.

: Apps like BlaBlaCar, Ola, and Uber may offer carpooling services between the two cities. Other Train Routes: Passengers can check alternative train routes via the Indian Railways website or mobile app for possible options on different days.

To avoid last-minute inconvenience, passengers are encouraged to check train schedules and updates through the following channels:

Indian Railways Official Website : www.indianrail.gov.in

: NTES (National Train Enquiry System) App : Live train status, cancellations, and rescheduling updates

: Live train status, cancellations, and rescheduling updates SCR’s Official Twitter Handle : Updates regarding train operations and disruptions

: Updates regarding train operations and disruptions Railway Helpline Numbers: Contact SCR helplines for real-time assistance

Future Travel Advisory

Railway authorities recommend that passengers plan their trips well in advance and verify train schedules before heading to the station. Travelers can also subscribe to SMS alerts for real-time notifications on train cancellations and rescheduling.

