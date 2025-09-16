Sixth Class Girl Suffers Skull Fracture After Teacher Beats Her

In a shocking incident, a sixth-grade student sustained a skull fracture after allegedly being hit on the head by her teacher at a private school in Punganur, Chittoor district.

The victim, identified as Satvika Nagashree (11), daughter of Hari and Vijeta, was assaulted by her Hindi teacher on September 10. According to reports, the teacher struck the girl on the head with a school bag for being “naughty” in the classroom.

Following the incident, Satvika complained of severe headaches and remained absent from school for three consecutive days. Concerned, her parents took her to a private hospital in Punganur, where doctors advised immediate transfer to Bengaluru for further treatment. At a private hospital in Bengaluru, medical tests revealed that the girl had suffered a skull bone fracture.

On Monday night, Satvika’s mother and relatives approached the local police, lodging a formal complaint against the teacher and the school management.

Police officials confirmed receiving the complaint and said that further investigation into the incident is underway.