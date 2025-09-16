Crime & Accidents

Sixth Class Girl Suffers Skull Fracture After Teacher Beats Her

In a shocking incident, a sixth-grade student sustained a skull fracture after allegedly being hit on the head by her teacher at a private school in Punganur, Chittoor district.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf16 September 2025 - 15:34
Sixth Class Girl Suffers Skull Fracture After Teacher Beats Her
Sixth Class Girl Suffers Skull Fracture After Teacher Beats Her

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

In a shocking incident, a sixth-grade student sustained a skull fracture after allegedly being hit on the head by her teacher at a private school in Punganur, Chittoor district.

The victim, identified as Satvika Nagashree (11), daughter of Hari and Vijeta, was assaulted by her Hindi teacher on September 10. According to reports, the teacher struck the girl on the head with a school bag for being “naughty” in the classroom.

Also Read: Chain snatchers attack two women in Bengaluru with sword, loot gold jewellery

Following the incident, Satvika complained of severe headaches and remained absent from school for three consecutive days. Concerned, her parents took her to a private hospital in Punganur, where doctors advised immediate transfer to Bengaluru for further treatment. At a private hospital in Bengaluru, medical tests revealed that the girl had suffered a skull bone fracture.

On Monday night, Satvika’s mother and relatives approached the local police, lodging a formal complaint against the teacher and the school management.

Police officials confirmed receiving the complaint and said that further investigation into the incident is underway.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf16 September 2025 - 15:34
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button