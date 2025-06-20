Suriya’s film with director RJ Balaji titled ‘Karuppu’

Chennai: The much-awaited collaboration between actor Suriya and director RJ Balaji has finally been titled. On Friday, the makers of the film officially announced that the title of Suriya 45 will be ‘Karuppu’, setting high expectations among fans and cinephiles alike.

‘Karuppu’ – A Title That Reflects the Film’s Soul

Production house Dream Warrior Pictures, known for its strong content-driven films, took to X (formerly Twitter) to unveil the film’s title. In their official statement, they wrote:

“With pride and excitement, we present the title of #Suriya45: ‘KARUPPU’. A name that embodies the soul of our story, shaped by heart, spirit, and purpose.”

The announcement was accompanied by a dark and intense poster showcasing the silhouette of a man holding a machete, hinting at a gritty action thriller.

Suriya and RJ Balaji Share the Moment on Social Media

Suriya also took to X to share the title reveal and wish the film’s director, RJ Balaji, a happy birthday:

“Here’s our #Karuppu for you..! Wishing you all happiness @RJ_Balaji.”

RJ Balaji, known for his wit and versatility, responded with pride, writing:

“#Suriya45 is கருப்பு #Karuppu @Suriya_offl”

Star-Studded Cast and Crew for ‘Karuppu’

The film stars Trisha as the female lead, marking her collaboration with Suriya after several years. The ensemble cast also includes:

Indrans , Sshivada , and Swasika from the Malayalam industry

, , and from the Malayalam industry Tamil favorites Yogi Babu and Natty (Natraj), who will play key roles

Behind the camera, the team boasts an impressive lineup:

Music : Sai Abhyankkar, a rising star in the music world

: Sai Abhyankkar, a rising star in the music world Cinematography : GK Vishnu, acclaimed for films like Bigil, Jawan, and Mersal

: GK Vishnu, acclaimed for films like Bigil, Jawan, and Mersal Editing : R Kalaivanan

: R Kalaivanan Stunt Choreography : Vikram Mor

: Vikram Mor Art Direction: Arun Venjaramoodu

RJ Balaji, also a popular IPL Tamil commentator, chose to step away from the 2024 IPL season to concentrate fully on his directorial duties. In a heartfelt message, he explained:

“I believe a person must focus on only one task at a time and do it well. Since I’m directing this film and have many responsibilities, I’ve taken a break from IPL commentary.”

He reassured fans that the break was temporary:

“After I finish this shoot, God willing, I will see you all in the next season of the IPL.”

Final Thoughts: What to Expect from ‘Karuppu’

With Suriya in the lead and RJ Balaji at the helm, Karuppu is already generating buzz for its intense title, solid technical crew, and power-packed cast. The film promises to be a gripping action thriller with emotional depth and purpose.

Fans are eagerly awaiting more updates, including the teaser, trailer, and release date, which are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.