Tamannaah Bhatia Immersed in Bhakti at Mata Ki Chowki During Navratri

Mumbai: Tamannaah Bhatia won hearts with her captivating dance performance at Mata Ki Chowki during the Navratri festival.

Fully Immersed in Devotion at Mata Ki Chowki

Tamannaah showcased her devotion through graceful movements, fully embracing the spirit of bhakti. The actress recently hosted a Mata Ki Chowki to celebrate the vibrant Navratri festivities. Pictures and videos from the event circulating on social media captured her enjoying precious moments with family and friends. In the videos, Bhatia is seen dancing with joy and performing the aarti with deep devotion.

Sharing the Joy on Social Media

Tamannaah shared a video from the celebration on her Instagram, captioning it, “Jai Mata Di.” In the clip, the ‘Baahubali’ actress looks radiant in a pink silk suit, dancing joyfully to bhajans, exuding elegance with her simple yet graceful style.

Family and Friends Join the Celebration

Rasha Thadani, daughter of actress Raveena Tandon, was also spotted at the event, enjoying the festivities alongside the actress.

Personal Life and Privacy



In recent reports, Tamannaah has been in the news following speculations about her breakup with actor Vijay Varma. In an exclusive interview with IANS, she expressed her preference for keeping her personal life private, sharing only what she feels comfortable with. She emphasized, “I am a people person. I enjoy people,” adding that she happily interacts with her fans and enjoys taking photos with them.

Professional Front: Tamannaah’s Upcoming Project

On the professional front, Tamannaah is gearing up for the release of her upcoming theatrical film, “Odela 2,” where she plays the role of Shivashakti. The film is a sequel to “Odela Railway Station” and continues the story of the fictional village of Odela. It portrays the struggle of Odela Mallanna Swamy as he defends his village from evil forces. The movie is set to release on April 7.

Recent Projects

Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, alongside Jimmy Sheirgill, Avinash Tiwary, Rajeev Mehta, and Divya Dutta.