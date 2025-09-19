Technology has become India’s greatest equaliser: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted that technology has become India’s greatest equaliser, empowering everyone from street vendors to corporate executives.

“Through initiatives such as India Stack, UPI, JAM trinity and CoWIN, innovation and inclusion have transformed lives, improved governance and strengthened India’s role on the global stage”, PM Modi stated.

The Prime Minister was responding on X to an article by Minister of Electronics & IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, which points out that while earlier getting a government document was a whole saga involving multiple trips, long queues and random fees, now it’s literally in your mobile phone due to the revolution in technology that has taken place during PM Modi’s regime.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned technology into India’s greatest equalizer. A street vendor in Mumbai uses the same UPI payment system as a corporate executive. Technology, in his vision, knows no hierarchy.

“This transformation reflects his core philosophy of antyodaya — reaching the last person in the queue. Every digital initiative aims to democratise technology for all. What began as experiments in Gujarat became the foundation for India’s digital revolution,” Viashnaw stated.

The article states that as Chief Minister, PM Modi transformed Gujarat through the use of technology and innovation. The Jyotigram scheme, launched in 2003, used feeder separation technology. Rural industries revived with 24×7 power while groundwater depletion slowed through scheduled farm electricity.

He also decided to install solar panels on the Narmada canal in 2012. This project generated 16 million units annually, enough for 16,000 households. It also slowed the rate of evaporation which ultimately increased the availability of water.

This dual-benefit approach showcases PM Modi’s vision for technology. Through a single intervention it solved multiple problems. Generating clean energy while conserving water. It demonstrated efficiency and impact far beyond standalone solutions.

Global adoption by the US and Spain adds credibility to the innovation’s effectiveness.

The article also points out that the e-Dhara system digitised land records in the state. SWAGAT allowed citizens to meet the Chief Minister through video conferencing and online tenders eliminated corruption.

Vaishnaw states that in 2014, PM Modi brought the experience and learning of Gujarat to Delhi. But the scale was different.

Under his leadership, India Stack, the world’s most inclusive digital public infrastructure, began to take shape. The JAM trinity formed its foundation.

Jan Dhan accounts brought more than 53 crore people into the banking system. This brought the hitherto financially excluded into the formal economy for the first time.

Street vendors, daily wage workers, and rural families who lived entirely on cash now have bank accounts. This enabled them to save securely, receive government benefits directly, and access credit.

Aadhaar gave the citizens a digital identity with 142 crore registrations done so far. Accessing government services became easier, instead of requiring multiple document verifications.

Direct Benefit Transfer eliminated middlemen and reduced leakages. The savings from the usage of DBT have been over Rs 4.3 lakh crore so far. The savings are used for building more schools, hospitals, and infrastructure projects.