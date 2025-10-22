Tejashwi Yadav promises permanent jobs for contractual employees; Rs 30,000 salary for Jivika Didis if voted to power

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday made a major poll promise, vowing that all contractual employees and Jivika Didis in Bihar will be given permanent government jobs if the Grand Alliance forms the government after November 14. Addressing a press conference at his official residence in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA government, accusing it of widespread corruption and exploitation of contractual workers in government departments.

“Various departments make huge payments to outsourcing companies, but these firms don’t even pay half the sanctioned amount to employees. The rest goes as commission to ministers, senior officials, and decision-makers,” Tejashwi Yadav alleged. “As a result, contractual employees are forced to work for less than half their entitled salary and live under constant job insecurity, as they can be removed anytime without notice,” he added.

Tejashwi said that once his government is formed, all contractual employees will be made permanent and provided full job security. “During our 17-month Grand Alliance government, we regularised contractual teachers despite criticism from Sushil Kumar Modi, who said it wasn’t possible. We proved it could be done — and we’ll do the same for contractual workers through agencies like BELTRON,” he said. Tejashwi Yadav also unveiled a detailed plan for Jivika Didis, announcing permanent government status for them with a monthly salary of Rs 30,000, along with Rs 2,000 for additional expenses.

He also promised an interest waiver on existing loans — only the principal amount to be repaid. Apart from that, he promised interest-free loans for two years and insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh for every Jivika Didi. He added that these measures would empower rural women and strengthen the state’s Self-Help Group (SHG) network. Tejashwi Yadav also announced two new welfare schemes to be implemented if his party returns to power and announced the MAA Scheme, where M stands for Makan (House), A for Anna (Food), and the other A stands for Aamdani (Earning).

Tejashwi Yadav elaborated upon the BETI Scheme, where B stands for Benefit, E for Education, T for Training, and I for Income. “These schemes will ensure that every family has a roof over their head, food security, a steady income source, and that every daughter gets education, training, and financial independence,” the RJD leader explained.

Reiterating his earlier commitment, Tejashwi Yadav once again promised one government job per household if his party comes to power in Bihar. “Our vision is clear — job security, women’s empowerment, and corruption-free governance. We will bring policies that ensure dignity and stability to every family in Bihar,” Tejashwi Yadav concluded.