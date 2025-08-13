Hyderabad

Breaking News – Supreme Court Cancels Appointment of Telangana MLCs Aamir Ali Khan and Prof. Kodanda Ram

Telangana Legislative Council members Kodanda Ram and Aamir Ali Khan have suffered a major setback from the Supreme Court, which on Wednesday delivered its final verdict cancelling their appointments.

Mohammed Yousuf13 August 2025 - 17:20
Both members were nominated to the Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota. However, BRS leaders Dasoju Shravan and Satyanarayan filed a petition in the Supreme Court, claiming that their appointments were made illegally and should be cancelled immediately.

After hearing the case, the Supreme Court declared both appointments null and void. The next hearing has been adjourned till September 17.

