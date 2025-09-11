Telangana showcases seed strength at India-Africa Seed Summit 2025

Hyderabad: Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao today said that the India-Africa Seed Summit 2025, held here, has created a vital platform to strengthen agricultural ties between India and Africa through “seed diplomacy.”

Speaking as the chief guest, the Minister said the summit is not merely about trade but also about building trust, sharing scientific knowledge, and working together for sustainable agriculture.

He highlighted that India became the first country to achieve food grain self-sufficiency through the Green Revolution, with quality seeds being the key driver of success.

Pointing to the African context, he said crops such as maize, sorghum and millet dominate the continent, but many farmers still depend on stored grains as seeds, which affects productivity.

With Africa’s fertile soils and favorable climate, timely access to quality seeds could transform agricultural output, he added.

Showcasing Telangana’s progress, Nageswara Rao said the state has emerged as the “Seed Hub of India,” meeting 60 percent of the country’s seed requirement and exporting to over 20 nations.

With more than 1,000 seed companies, modern research facilities, advanced processing units and strict quality standards, Telangana seeds have gained global recognition.

The Minister also spoke about the state’s flagship Rythu Bharosa scheme, under which investment support is directly transferred to farmers’ accounts, enabling them to buy quality seeds of their choice.

Such a model, if adopted in Africa, could enhance productivity and strengthen food security, he suggested.

Noting that Africa’s seed market is valued at USD 3.99 billion, he stressed that farmers, researchers and companies can tap immense opportunities through India-Africa partnerships.

He thanked the Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture (ICFA), African Seed Trade Association (AFSTA) and other partners for successfully organizing the event, which saw participation from government and private sector representatives across several countries.