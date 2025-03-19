‘The Archies’ Actor Dot. to Make Her Big Screen Debut with Sci-Fi Thriller Decibel

Mumbai: The Archies actor Dot., whose real name is Aditi Saigal, is set to make her big-screen debut with the sci-fi thriller Decibel.

Directed by Vineet Joshi and produced by Vin Jos Productions, Decibel is described as a genre-bending science fiction film. Dot. will be seen alongside actor Sunny Singh as they embark on a journey to uncover chilling secrets that alter their reality.

Also Read: Sadia Khateeb Reveals One Trait She Wishes to Adopt from John Abraham and Akshay Kumar

A Story Where Sound Unveils the Past

Expressing her excitement about the film, Dot. shared,

“As a musician, sound is already so magical and important to me; so when I heard about Decibel—a story about using sound to uncover the past—I was immediately interested in it as a storytelling device.”

She further added,

“It’s got sci-fi, mystery, and a great dramatic story at its core. It’s intense and compelling, and I’m really looking forward to people watching it!”

The Plot of Decibel

Set in a quiet town, Decibel follows the story of a research scientist and his partner as they navigate the intricacies of human relationships. At the heart of the film is Decibel, a groundbreaking device capable of extracting sounds from the past. As they experiment with this revolutionary technology, they find themselves exploring the thin line between silence and noise, chaos and calm.

Dot.’s Musical Journey

Apart from acting, Dot. is a talented musician. She started playing the piano at the age of six and began composing music by 12. During her college years, she performed as part of a band and later released her first extended play, Khamotion, in July 2021.

Acting Debut in The Archies

Dot. made her acting debut in 2023 in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, where she played the role of Ethel Muggs.

The film, a live-action adaptation of The Archies, is based on the fictional rock band featured in the 1960s animated cartoon The Archie Show. The movie starred Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi “Dot.” Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda.

Set in the fictional Anglo-Indian community of Riverdale in 1964 India, the film followed Archie, Betty, Ronnie, Reggie, Jughead, Ethel, Dilton, Moose, and Midge as they struggled to save the historic Green Park, which was slated for destruction.