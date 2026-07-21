Three of family killed as fire breaks out at South Delhi building

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a woman and her two children were burned to death after a fire broke out at their house in South Delhi’s Lodhi Road area on Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, a call regarding the blaze was received at around 10.21 a.m. from B-Block, opposite Chawla Sweets, B.K. Dutt Colony in the Lodhi Road Police Station area.

Consequently, the Delhi Fire Services was informed, and one water tender (WT), one water bowser (WB) and one Big Fire Tender (BFT) were immediately rushed to the spot.

Station Officer Manoj informed the Control Room at around 10: 50 a.m. that two children and a woman had been found dead on the third floor of the building.

At around 10:55 a.m., the Station Officer conveyed that a senior officer was required at the scene where the fire had broken out.

Accordingly, Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Rajesh Shukla was sent to the spot.

According to reports, by the time rescue and relief operations began, the fire had already spread throughout the house. Moreover, panic spread in the area as thick smoke billowed from the building.

After substantial effort, firefighters broke through the locked door to enter the house. Inside, the woman and her two children were found charred. Officials said that all three of them had died on the spot.

The fire was brought under control and a ‘STOP’ message was issued by Station Officer Manoj at 11:10 a.m., though cooling operations are still underway at the site of the incident.

In a similar and painful tragedy reported in June, more than 22 people were killed, and many were injured in a massive blaze that broke out at a B&B establishment in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had extended financial assistance to those killed and injured in the tragedy, providing Rs 10 lakh ex gratia to the family of each victim.