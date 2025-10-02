Thunderstorm With Lightning and Gusty Winds Likely in Telangana in the Next Five Days: Met

Hyderabad: Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speed ranging from 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana during the next five days, the Meteorological Centre said today.

In a daily weather report, it said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places or at isolated places over the state during the next seven days.

Also Read: “Following Modi’s Path”: Mahmood Ali Criticizes Revanth Reddy Over Minority Neglect and Rising Unrest

The Southwest monsoon has been weak over Telangana.

Rain occurred at one or two places over the state during the last 24 hours, the report added.