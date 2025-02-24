Trump Administration Puts USAID Staffers on Leave, Fires Over 1,600 Employees

The Trump administration has announced a sweeping move to place almost all USAID staffers on leave worldwide and eliminate at least 1,600 US-based jobs, marking a significant step toward scaling down the six-decade-old agency.

Federal Judge Clears the Way for Job Cuts

A federal judge ruled on Friday that the administration could proceed with its plan to remove thousands of USAID employees from their positions. US District Judge Carl Nichols rejected lawsuits filed by employees attempting to block the cuts.

USAID Personnel Ordered on Leave

According to official notices sent to USAID staffers, all employees—except those designated for mission-critical functions—were placed on administrative leave as of 11:59 PM EST on February 23, 2025. At the same time, the agency confirmed the beginning of a massive reduction in force, initially eliminating 2,000 jobs, later revised to 1,600.

USAID’s Future in Question

Deputy administrator Pete Marocco, a Trump appointee, plans to retain only 600 key personnel to manage logistics for displaced employees and their families. The move follows earlier actions by the administration, including:

Shutting down USAID headquarters in Washington

Closing thousands of aid and development programs worldwide

Freezing foreign assistance funds (later blocked by a judge)

Legal Battles Over USAID Cuts

The cuts have sparked lawsuits from unions, USAID contractors, and lawmakers, who argue that the administration lacks the constitutional authority to dismantle an independent agency without Congressional approval. Critics warn that gutting USAID could undermine U.S. national security by destabilizing regions and weakening diplomatic alliances.

Impact on USAID Staffers and Foreign Operations

Hundreds of USAID contractors have already received termination letters, some lacking specific names or positions, potentially complicating unemployment claims. A separate judge recently ordered the administration to restore foreign aid funding after ruling that the funding freeze had been illegally enforced despite a prior court injunction.

Meanwhile, USAID personnel abroad face uncertainty, with a 30-day deadline to return home if they want government-paid travel. Many fear logistical challenges in relocating families, especially those with children in school, real estate commitments, or ill family members.

Despite these upheavals, USAID’s leadership has pledged to support overseas personnel and ensure their safety during the transition.