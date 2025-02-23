Trump Attacks USAID Again, claims $18 Million Given to India for Elections

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump has alleged that the Biden administration allocated $18 million to India to assist with its elections, questioning the need for such funding.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday, Trump once again criticized the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for what he called unnecessary foreign aid. He also accused India of taking economic advantage of the US.

Trump’s Allegations Against India

“Why are we giving $18 million to help India with elections? They don’t need the money. Instead, we should focus on voter ID and paper ballots here,” Trump said during his speech. He further claimed that India imposes high tariffs on US goods while still receiving financial assistance.

Criticism of USAID’s Aid to Bangladesh

Trump also attacked USAID for providing $29 million to Bangladesh, alleging that the funds were meant to support a “radical left communist” candidate, though he did not name anyone.

India’s Response

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called the reports “concerning”, stating that the Indian government is investigating the matter. He emphasized that USAID was allowed in India “in good faith”, but if there are any “bad faith activities,” the country must identify those responsible.

Congress Demands Modi’s Response

India’s opposition Congress party urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond to Trump’s allegations and “talk to his friend” to strongly refute the claims.

Trump’s Previous Allegations

On Thursday, at a Republican Governors Association meeting, Trump claimed that the $21 million USAID funding for India’s voter turnout was a “kickback” scheme under Biden’s administration. He had previously echoed similar concerns, citing reports from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by Elon Musk, which alleged that USAID provided funds to India’s Election Commission. However, DOGE later noted that all such funding had been canceled as of February 16.