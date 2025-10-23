Crime & Accidents

Tuni: Rape Accused Ends Life by Jumping into Pond While Being Taken to Court

A shocking incident took place in Tuni, Kakinada district, on Wednesday night when a man accused in the rape of a minor girl allegedly ended his life by jumping into a pond while in police custody.

23 October 2025 - 16:35
The accused, identified as TDP leader Tatik Narayana Rao, was being escorted by the police to court when he reportedly asked to stop for a brief restroom break. Taking advantage of the moment, he suddenly ran towards a nearby pond and leapt into the water.

Police teams immediately launched a rescue operation with the help of expert swimmers and disaster response personnel. After hours of search, the body of Narayana Rao was recovered from the pond early Thursday morning.

According to officials, the accused had been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a minor girl in Tuni, a case that had caused widespread outrage in the region.

The incident has triggered fresh debate over police handling of custody transfers and the protocols followed during prisoner escort. A detailed investigation into the circumstances leading to the suicide has been initiated.

