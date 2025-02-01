Two Killed, 10 Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Eastern Lebanon

Beirut: Two individuals were killed and 10 others injured following Israeli airstrikes on Friday, which targeted the eastern Lebanese village of Janta in the Bekaa region. The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health confirmed the casualties, with a statement from the Public Health Emergency Operations Center.

Israeli Airstrikes Target Illegal Crossings along Lebanese-Syrian Border

The airstrikes, carried out at dawn, saw Israeli warplanes launching four targeted attacks, hitting illegal crossings along the Lebanese-Syrian border, sources said. The air raids involved eight air-to-ground missiles, which led to the destruction of a truck and significant damage to infrastructure.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that the strikes occurred at approximately 3:00 a.m. local time, impacting the eastern mountain range. Additional damage was caused to the Jabb Al-Ward crossing near Hanider and a truck in the Al-Wawiyat area.

Ongoing Rescue Operations in Bekaa Region

Rescue operations are ongoing, with civil defense teams transporting two bodies and several injured individuals to local hospitals in the Bekaa region. One of the injured is in critical condition.

Israeli Strikes Continue Despite Ceasefire Agreement

The strikes come despite the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, which had been in effect since November 27, 2024. This agreement, halting clashes between the Israeli army and Hezbollah, was meant to de-escalate tensions following the war in Gaza and increased hostilities through late 2024. However, Israeli military actions continue, with claims of targeting Hezbollah threats.

The agreement also outlined a 60-day deadline for Israeli forces to withdraw from southern Lebanon, but this deadline passed on January 26 without the completion of the withdrawal.

