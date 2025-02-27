USAID Workers Given 15 Minutes to Vacate as Agency Faces Dismantling

Washington: The Trump administration has begun dismantling the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), with thousands of employees either placed on leave or fired. Affected workers were given a 15-minute window on Thursday and Friday to retrieve their belongings from the agency’s now-closed Washington headquarters.

A somber scene unfolded as USAID staff arrived under heavy security, met by a small group of supporters. Federal officers escorted employees inside while enforcing a ban on public statements, reportedly instilling fear among workers of possible retaliation for speaking out.

Massive Workforce Cuts and Funding Freeze

USAID placed 4,080 employees on leave earlier this week, while an additional 1,600 were affected by a “reduction in force,” according to a State Department spokesperson. The drastic move is part of a broader initiative led by President Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk, under the Department of Government Efficiency, to downsize the federal workforce.

Also Read: Trump Administration Announces 90% Cut in USAID Foreign Aid Contracts

With over 90% of USAID’s foreign aid contracts terminated, the administration has cut nearly $60 billion in global assistance. Despite Congress’ legal authority over the agency, Republican lawmakers have shown little opposition to the move.

Legal Challenges and Supreme Court Involvement

The dismantling of USAID has faced legal challenges, but efforts to halt the shutdown through the courts have so far been unsuccessful. A federal judge recently ordered the release of blocked foreign aid funds, but the Supreme Court intervened, temporarily pausing the order.

Concerns Over Government Overreach

Critics, including Virginia Democratic Rep. Gerald Connolly, condemned the decision, calling it “unwarranted and unprecedented.” Connolly described USAID as “the world’s premier development and foreign assistance agency,” noting that its work has saved “millions of lives.”

As USAID workers clear out their offices, concerns remain over the long-term impact of dismantling a decades-old agency responsible for critical international aid and development programs.