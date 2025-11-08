Vaccines Are for Everyone: Kamineni Hospitals’ Dr Srikrishna Highlights Lifelong Importance of Immunisation

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Immunization Day, Dr. Srikrishna Raghavendra Boddu, Consultant General Physician at Kamineni Hospitals, emphasized that vaccination is not just for children but for individuals of all age groups.

He described immunisation as a lifelong commitment that protects individuals, families, and entire communities from preventable diseases.

Dr. Boddu highlighted that vaccines remain one of the greatest achievements in modern medicine. Under India’s Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP), around 2.67 crore newborns and 2.9 crore pregnant women are vaccinated annually.

According to WHO and UNICEF estimates, India’s national DTP3 (diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis) coverage stands at 94 percent, showing remarkable progress toward universal immunisation. In Telangana, the state’s immunisation coverage among children is approximately 67 percent, reflecting solid progress but also indicating the need for continued outreach, particularly in remote and migrant communities.

Citing recent global research, Dr. Boddu referred to a Lancet Global Health (2025) study that revealed vaccines have saved 154 million lives since 1974—equivalent to six lives every minute. The measles vaccine alone accounted for nearly 60 percent of those lives saved, underlining its pivotal role in reducing global child mortality. The International Society for Infectious Diseases (ISID) also traced the historic impact of the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), which led to the eradication of smallpox and near elimination of polio.

Further studies showed that the rotavirus vaccine significantly reduced pediatric hospitalisations and improved maternal mental health, demonstrating the far-reaching benefits of immunisation beyond disease prevention. However, WHO’s 2025 report warned that 22 million children worldwide missed their first measles vaccine dose in 2023, underscoring the need for renewed efforts to ensure equitable access.

Dr. Boddu underscored that immunisation should be viewed “from cradle to cane,” as every stage of life has distinct vaccine requirements. Children need protection against diseases like polio, measles, diphtheria, and hepatitis B. Teenagers benefit from HPV and tetanus boosters, while adults should stay updated with flu shots, COVID-19 boosters, and travel-related vaccines. Senior citizens, he added, are advised to take pneumococcal and shingles vaccines to prevent severe infections and complications.

He urged the public to regularly review their vaccination records, motivate family members to stay updated, and consult healthcare professionals for accurate information. “Vaccines are safe, effective, and essential. They don’t just protect one person—they protect an entire community,” Dr. Boddu said.

Emphasizing accessibility, Dr. Boddu stated, “At Kamineni Hospitals, we provide all essential and advanced vaccines for children, adults, and senior citizens. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated on time to ensure complete protection.”

He further acknowledged the government’s role, noting that public hospitals and primary health centres offer free vaccines under the UIP, while mobile health units and school drives continue to expand outreach in rural and tribal regions. Telangana’s continued focus on equitable immunisation access, he said, stands as a strong model for improving public health outcomes across the country.