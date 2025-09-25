Will meet IT companies, they should know their responsibilities: Shivakumar on B’luru pothole issue

Bengaluru: Commenting on the pothole menace in Bengaluru and the objections raised by industry leaders over the poor condition of roads in IT corridors, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, said he will meet representatives of the companies regarding the issue.

Speaking to the media after paying his final respects to iconic Kannada author S.L. Bhyrappa in Bengaluru on Thursday, Shivakumar, responding to a question, said, “Of course, I am meeting IT companies. They are our friends, but they should also know their responsibilities.” Shivakumar’s statement, ‘do not blackmail’ over IT companies moving away from Bengaluru city due to poor road infrastructure, had stirred a controversy.

The Co-Founder and CEO of an IT company, who claimed on social media that he would move away, later withdrew his statement and said that his company was relocating to another location within Bengaluru city. When asked about his controversial statement on potholes in front of the Prime Minister’s residence in Delhi, Shivakumar maintained, “Of course, there are potholes.

Three days ago, I went there, and I saw them. The BJP tried to create drama in Karnataka; let them do it. Our workers can also take up dramatic initiatives in Hubballi, Belagavi, and wherever the BJP is ruling,” he said, referring to the BJP’s protest in Karnataka against potholes on Wednesday. “We are on the job. I only requested the common man to write a letter because heavy rains are pouring.

There was misadministration in the previous BJP government. In the last three years of their rule, they did not take up even small works. We are trying to fix it, and we will do it. We are not going to run away; that’s why we are here. That is why I asked the Chief Minister, and he was kind enough to provide Rs 740 crore for filling potholes,” Shivakumar stated. “One thing the BJP must understand is that they did not provide any funds for Bengaluru city despite collecting high taxes from here.

The Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in the state did not bother to allocate funds. Anyway, we will take care of Bengaluru,” he maintained. “I don’t want to comment today regarding the Vote Chori matter. We stand committed to our basic principle: we want to ensure one man, one vote,” he said in response to another question. Paying tribute to the late S.L. Bhyrappa, Shivakumar said, “His legacy has gone into history.

I have known him since 1993-94, when he chaired the Kannada Sahitya Sammelan in Kanakapura town, which we organised. He is a legend of Kannada literature. He is the only great author whose works have been translated into many languages and who made a mark at the international level.” “He was honoured with the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and many other awards. It is a great loss to the Kannada literary world. I am happy that people across the country are mourning his passing. Karnataka stands committed to his great work and contributions,” he said.