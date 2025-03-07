66% of Indian Women Now Feel Equipped to Use AI at Work: Report

Bengaluru: The number of Indian women who feel confident in using artificial intelligence (AI) in their roles has surged to 66% in 2025, a significant increase from less than 40% in 2024, according to a new report by ANSR, an Accel portfolio company.

Released ahead of International Women’s Day 2025 (March 8), the report highlights a major shift in workplace diversity initiatives and a growing acceptance of AI among women professionals.

Corporate Diversity Efforts Show Improvement

The report reveals a substantial improvement in how women perceive corporate diversity efforts:

The percentage of women who viewed their company’s diversity initiatives as symbolic or slow-moving has dropped from 70% in 2024 to 40% in 2025 .

has dropped from . Nearly 75% of women now feel their workplace offers a safe and inclusive environment.

Despite these positive trends, challenges such as the glass ceiling, pay disparity, and lack of mentorship continue to hinder career advancement for many women.

Key Challenges: Pay Disparity & Mentorship Gaps

While workplace inclusivity is improving, the report highlights persistent gender-based challenges:

Pay disparity: The number of women citing unfair compensation has increased by 10% .

The number of women citing has increased by . Limited career advancement: 70% of women still find career growth opportunities out of reach .

still find . Lack of mentorship: 58% of women report a lack of strong mentorship, a sharp rise from 35% last year.

Call for Inclusive Policies & Leadership Development

Industry leaders stress that diversity should not be a mere metric but an integral part of business strategy.

“True progress happens when inclusivity extends beyond hiring – into policies, leadership development, and governance. Our survey shows promise, but to drive lasting change, diversity must be embedded into business operations,” said Smitha Hemmigae, Head of Marketing at ANSR.

The report surveyed over 3,000 women professionals across IT/ITES, Global Capability Centers (GCCs), startups, and product companies in India.

The Need for Stronger Leadership Development Programs

One of the biggest challenges identified was the lack of structured mentorship and leadership development programs, especially in Global Capability Centers (GCCs).

With the rising demand for leadership talent, companies need to invest in leadership training to help women navigate cross-cultural challenges, drive innovation, and make strategic decisions.

Final Thoughts

As AI adoption grows among women professionals, businesses must ensure that inclusivity goes beyond symbolic efforts. Addressing pay gaps, mentorship barriers, and leadership development will be crucial in fostering true gender equality in the workplace.