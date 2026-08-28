Aakash Launches ANTHE 2026, Offering Scholarships and Academic Insights to Students Nationwide

Hyderabad: Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) has announced the launch of the Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE) 2026, offering students an opportunity to assess their academic potential, benchmark their performance and compete for scholarships of up to 100 per cent.

According to AESL, ANTHE is one of India’s largest and longest-running talent identification examinations, with more than one crore student registrations recorded over the past 16 years.

The examination is designed not only to evaluate students based on their scores but also to provide a broader assessment of their academic strengths, competitive readiness and test-taking behaviour. Each question is structured to assess specific concepts and competencies across subjects.

AESL said ANTHE evaluates students across subject knowledge, aptitude, analytical ability and examination behaviour, helping participants identify areas where they perform well and areas that require improvement.

Speaking about ANTHE 2026, Chandra Sekhar Garisa Reddy, Managing Director and CEO of Aakash Educational Services Limited, said the examination was intended to help students understand their academic potential and make more informed decisions about their future preparation.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

“ANTHE has never been just an examination that determines a student’s scholarship. Its larger purpose is to help students understand their academic potential at a stage when the right guidance can make a meaningful difference,” he said.

Every participant will receive an ANTHE Intelligence Report, which will provide subject-wise insights and an assessment of competitive readiness. The report examines areas including Competitive Exam Success Potential (CESP), Test-Taking Personality (TTP) and Attempt Intelligence Quotient (AIQ) to offer students a broader understanding of their examination performance and approach.

AESL also highlighted the performance of students associated with ANTHE in national competitive examinations. According to the organisation, 31 of its 41 students who secured ranks in the Top 100 of NEET UG 2026 had previously qualified through ANTHE, while seven of its 11 students in the Top 100 of JEE Advanced 2026 were also associated with ANTHE.

The examination is open to students from Classes V to XII and will be conducted in both online and offline formats.

For ANTHE 2026, students can avail themselves of scholarships of up to 100 per cent, subject to applicable criteria, along with a total of ₹2.5 crore in cash prizes for top-performing students.

The online examination is scheduled to be held from October 27 to November 1, 2026, while the offline examination will take place on October 11, October 25 and November 1, 2026.

Registrations for ANTHE 2026 are currently open through the official ANTHE portal and Aakash centres across the country.