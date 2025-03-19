Black Marketing of LPG Cylinders: How Delivery Agents Are Cheating Consumers!

Danavaipeta (Rajamahendravaram): According to government rules, each household consumer is entitled to 12 subsidized gas cylinders per year. However, small families typically use only 8 to 9 cylinders annually. Taking advantage of this, some gas agency delivery boys identify unused quotas and illegally divert cylinders to the black market for profit.

How to Stay Vigilant?

HP, Indian Oil, and Bharat Gas print annual gas consumption details on their bills. These companies distribute subsidized cylinders, and consumers are advised to record their usage in a gas book. However, many fail to do so, leaving them unaware of their actual consumption.

Also Read: Think Before You Drive! Govt Announces Hefty Traffic Penalties That Will Hit Your Wallet Hard

How Does the Fraud Work?

When booking a gas cylinder, consumers receive three messages containing the booking code, OTP, and payment details. However, in a recent case in Rajamahendravaram, a man received these messages without making any booking. Upon investigating, he found that his regular delivery boy had fraudulently booked the cylinder using his account. The scheme was allegedly carried out in collaboration with agency staff.

How Is Gas Usage Calculated?

A domestic gas cylinder contains 14.2 kg of LPG, and the government provides a total of 170.4 kg in subsidies annually. Different companies calculate usage in different ways:

HP and Bharat Gas indicate cylinder usage as fractions, such as 2/12 or 5/12 on the bill.

indicate cylinder usage as fractions, such as on the bill. Indian Oil records gas consumption by weight, such as 28.4 kg/170.4 kg for two cylinders.

Additionally, bills contain emergency helplines, customer care numbers, and safety information in case of gas leaks. Consumers should regularly check their gas usage to avoid potential fraud.