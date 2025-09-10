Chiranjeevi welcomes Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi’s baby boy to the Konidela family

Mumbai: Tollywood actor Varun Tej and his better half Lavanya Tripathi welcomed their first child – a baby boy on Wednesday.

Sharing the exciting news on social media, the ‘Ghani’ actor posted a black and white photo from the hospital, where his wife is holding the little munchkin and Varun is kissing her forehead.

“Our little man (Blue heart emojis) 10.09.2025,” he captioned the post.

Megastar Chiranjeevi welcomed the little one to the Konidela family with a heartfelt post that read, “Welcome to the world, little one!

A hearty welcome to the newborn baby boy in the Konidela family. Heartfelt congratulations to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on becoming proud parents. So happy for Nagababu and Padmaja, who are now promoted to proud grandparents.”

“Wishing the baby boy all the happiness, good health, and blessings in abundance. May your love and blessings always surround our child,” he added.

Chiranjeevi’s post further included an adorable picture of him holding the newborn, with dad Varun standing beside them.

For those who do not know, Varun is the son of Chiranjeevi’s younger brother, Nagendra Babu.

Chiranjeevi’s daughter-in-law and Ram Charan’s better half, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, wrote in the comment section, “Congratulations…sooooo happpy.”

Shriya Saran penned, “Congratulations so happy !!!!”

Rakul Preet Singh added, “Congratulations guys (Red heart emojis) so happy for you both.”

Sundeep Kishan also wished the new parents saying, “Congratulations,” along with two red heart emojis.

Varun Tej and Lavanya tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on November 1, 2023, in Tuscany, Italy.

The couple announced their first pregnancy in May this year. They shared the happy news with a cute Instagram post, featuring a monochrome photo of their hands along with a baby shoe in the background. The caption read, “Life’s most beautiful role yet -Coming soon.”