EC Rolls Out New EVM Ballots with Colour Candidate Photos for Bihar Polls

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a significant change in the design of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) ballot papers to make them more voter friendly. For the first time, EVMs will feature colour photographs of candidates alongside their symbols, along with clearly displayed serial numbers. These new rules will be implemented starting with the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

The ECI has amended the existing rules under Rule 49B of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961. The redesigned EVM ballot papers are aimed at improving clarity and readability, making it easier for voters to identify their preferred candidates. Over the past six months, the ECI has been working to enhance the electoral process and facilitate voters.

According to the new guidelines, candidate photographs will occupy three-fourths of the photo space on the ballot paper. The serial numbers for candidates and NOTA will be printed in Indian numerals in international format. The font size is standardized at 30 and set in bold to improve visibility.

The upgraded ballot papers will be printed on 70 GSM paper and for assembly elections, a pink coloured paper with specific RGB values will be used. These changes aim to simplify the voting process, reduce voter confusion, and ensure a smoother election experience.

The ECI hopes that the enhanced design will make elections more transparent and accessible for all voters.