FIR exposes disturbing allegations of molestation against Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati

New Delhi: The First Information Report (FIR) filed against Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing and molesting several women students, has brought to light disturbing details of his alleged misconduct.

The accused, also known as Partha Sarathy, who is the director of the reputed Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management in Delhi’s upscale Vasant Kunj area, is facing a criminal case for allegedly preying upon female students enrolled in post-graduate management diploma courses under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) scholarship category.

According to the FIR, which has been exclusively accessed by IANS, secret cameras were installed inside the girls’ hostel under the pretext of providing security. However, investigations revealed that the CCTV footage had been deliberately deleted.

The report details how one female student was forced to change her name against her will, while several others were compelled to travel abroad and visit Swami’s private quarters late at night.

The complaint notes that the Peetham, in response to the revelations, has taken steps to restore the sanctity of its educational institution.

A Governing Council was formed on July 31, 2025, under the chairmanship of noted educationist and scientist Dr Krishna Venkatesh.

Concerns intensified following a letter dated July 28, 2025, from a student of the 2023–25 PGDM batch, and an email dated August 1, 2025, from Group Captain Monica Bijlani, Director of the University Outreach Program at Air Headquarters, which highlighted ongoing atrocities linked to Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati.

Reacting to the allegations, the Governing Council convened a virtual meeting with more than 30 women students on August 3 and during the interaction, several grave allegations surfaced.

Students accused Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati and his associates of sexually harassing and traumatising them, specifically targeting those from economically weaker backgrounds to visit his quarters at night. They further alleged that he sent them inappropriate WhatsApp and SMS messages. The said messages have also been deleted.

Students who resisted these advances were allegedly threatened with severe consequences, including withholding their degrees and important academic documents.

The FIR also states that surveillance cameras had been deliberately installed inside the women’s hostel under the guise of security. Additionally, students were coerced into accompanying Swami on foreign trips and visiting his private quarters late into the night.

The FIR also names Associate Dean Shwetha and others for allegedly aiding and abetting these acts by pressuring students to submit to Swami’s sexual advances while dismissing or suppressing complaints.

Several students said they were threatened with suspension or expulsion and were even denied parental involvement.

Officials said Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, born Partha Sarathy in Odisha, has allegedly been preying on women for nearly two decades, emboldened by his ability to escape previous molestation charges in 2009 and 2016.

Police have launched raids across Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan in search of the absconding accused.

A Lookout Circular has also been issued to prevent him from fleeing the country.

Investigators revealed that all the complainants were residents of the institute’s hostel built on the monastery’s land, making them vulnerable to exploitation.

Adding to the controversy, police recovered multiple forged number plates from Chaitanyananda’s luxury red Volvo car, all carrying fake United Nations insignia with different digits.

Investigations confirmed that none of the plates were issued by the UN and had been fabricated by the accused himself. The car has been seized as part of the ongoing probe.

Investigations are underway, and further details are awaited.