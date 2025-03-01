Breaking: Heavy Fines for Traffic Violations from March 1 – Check the New Rules

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government has introduced stricter traffic regulations, imposing hefty fines on violators. This move comes after the High Court criticized motorists for frequently disregarding traffic rules.

The new penalties, effective from Saturday, March 1, aim to curb rash driving, stunt performances, and other traffic violations. Notably, repeat offenses will attract even steeper fines, such as a sixfold increase for using a cellphone while driving.

Key Traffic Violations and Fines

No Helmet: ₹1,000 (same applies to pillion riders and triple-riding)

₹1,000 (same applies to pillion riders and triple-riding) No Seat Belt: ₹1,000

₹1,000 Drunk Driving: ₹10,000 + License cancellation

₹10,000 + License cancellation Minor Driving a Vehicle: ₹25,000 fine + 3-year jail term

₹25,000 fine + 3-year jail term Allowing a Minor to Drive: ₹1,000 fine + 3-month imprisonment

₹1,000 fine + 3-month imprisonment No Driving License: ₹5,000 fine + Vehicle seizure

₹5,000 fine + Vehicle seizure No Pollution Certificate: ₹1,500

₹1,500 No Insurance: ₹2,000 (Repeat offense: ₹4,000)

₹2,000 (Repeat offense: ₹4,000) Expired Vehicle Registration: ₹2,000 (First time), ₹5,000 (Second time)

₹2,000 (First time), ₹5,000 (Second time) Talking on Cellphone While Driving: ₹1,500 (First time), ₹10,000 (Repeat offense)

₹1,500 (First time), ₹10,000 (Repeat offense) Speeding, Rash Driving, Signal Jumping: ₹1,000

₹1,000 Performing Stunts/Racing: ₹5,000 (First time), ₹10,000 (Repeat offense)

Stricter Rules for Auto Drivers

The government is also enforcing regulations for auto drivers. Those not wearing uniforms will be fined ₹150 for the first violation and ₹300 for a repeat offense.

These new measures reflect the government‘s commitment to road safety and stricter enforcement of traffic laws. Motorists are advised to comply with the updated rules to avoid hefty penalties.