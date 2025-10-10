Hyderabad Task Force Seizes ₹18 Lakh Worth of Illegal Firecrackers in Afzalgunj

Hyderabad: Acting on credible information, the Commissioner’s Task Force, East Zone Team, in coordination with Afzalgunj Police, busted an illegal storage facility for explosive firecrackers in the city. The raid, conducted at a godown in Siddamber Bazar, Osman Gunj Road, led to the arrest of one person and the seizure of firecrackers valued at approximately ₹18 lakh.

The accused, identified as Shyam Kumar Sugandhi (55), a businessman residing near Fernandis Hospital in Bogulkunta, had been storing a large quantity of firecrackers without obtaining a valid license from the authorities. Officials revealed that he was fully aware of the potential dangers of keeping such explosive materials in a residential area, which could pose a serious threat to both human life and nearby property in case of an accident.

Also Read: HYDRAA Commissioner Inspects Lake Works, Vows to Turn Hyderabad’s Cheruvus into Green Urban Retreats

During the raid, police discovered around 100 cartons containing various brands of firecrackers stacked inside the premises. The operation was carried out under the supervision of U. Chandra Shekhar, Inspector of Police, East Zone Task Force, with the assistance of Sub-Inspectors M. Anantha Chary, S. Karunakar Reddy, and P. Nagaraju, along with the Afzalgunj Police team.

Authorities have cautioned citizens against storing or selling firecrackers illegally, especially in densely populated areas, stressing that such actions could lead to catastrophic consequences.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Commissioner’s Task Force, Ande Srinivasa Rao, commended the officers for their swift action and confirmed that further investigation is underway to trace the source of the seized stock and identify others involved in the illegal trade.