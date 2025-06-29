Why Hyderabadis Line Up for Dum ke Roat Every Muharram?

With the arrival of Muharram, Hyderabad’s bakeries have begun selling the seasonal delicacy Dum ke Roat, a dry fruit–laden cookie traditionally baked during this period. For most bakeries, it’s an age-old practice linked to the city’s cultural heritage.

Recipe Rooted in History – No Eggs, Pure Veg

Made using wheat flour, semolina, vegetable oil, sugar, honey, clarified butter, spices, and milk products, Dum ke Roat is uniquely purely vegetarian, with bakers like Subhan Bakery emphasising that no eggs are ever used. The cookie achieves its distinct crunchy exterior and soft, fudgy interior through a careful baking process that balances time and temperature.

Nizam-Era Legend Still Lives On

According to tradition, the seventh Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, shared Dum ke Roat as an offering at the Nala‑e‑Mubarak Alam near Charminar, praying for his grandson’s well-being. Even today, individuals break the Roat during vows made for loved ones, continuing this heartfelt ritual.

Bakers Keep the Tradition Alive

Though home preparation has declined, popular bakeries—including Subhan Bakery, Pista House, Karachi Bakery, Alpha Bakery, and Rose Bakery—see high demand during Muharram. Local bakeries compete to offer unique variants, such as ‘Gur Roat’ with jaggery and saffron at Bakewell Cake House, or Zaffrani Roat at Pista House.

Demand Peaks at Youm‑e‑Ashuraa

The highest demand occurs on the 10th day of Muharram (Youm‑e‑Ashuraa), when bakeries report long queues and a surge in online orders. Many bakeries, mindful of ingredient costs, continue to maintain quality despite price fluctuations, especially in dry fruits.

A Cultural Staple for the Ages

Despite no direct religious directive, Dum ke Roat has become entrenched in Hyderabad’s Muharram identity, symbolizing communal harmony and shared heritage. Its enduring popularity underscores the city’s blend of culinary innovation, historical continuity, and festive spirit.

As the city prepares for Muharram, the scent of freshly baked Dum ke Roat once again signals the arrival of a cherished tradition—uniting generations in a sweet nod to history.