India Bans Pakistani Dramas — Now This Instagram Story Is Breaking the Internet

New Delhi: In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, India has reportedly blocked social media accounts of several prominent Pakistani celebrities, including Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, and Sajal Aly. Popular Pakistani entertainment channels such as Hum TV and ARY Digital have also faced restrictions on platforms like YouTube.

Pakistani Man Offers Blocked Content to Indians for Rs 25

Amid growing digital restrictions, a Pakistani Instagram user named Awais has gone viral after offering to sell blocked Pakistani dramas and celebrity content to Indian users. In a now-viral Instagram story, Awais wrote:

“Hania Aamir ki full HD pictures ya kisi bhi Pakistani drama ki episodes downloaded chahiye to raabta karein. Rs 25 per episode.”

While many believe the post was made in jest, it quickly circulated on Reddit, prompting reactions ranging from amusement to skepticism.

Netizens React: VPNs, Telegram, and Startup Jokes

The viral Instagram story triggered a flood of responses online. A Reddit user commented, “Bro jisko dekhna hoga wo VPN use karke bhi dekhega.” Others noted that platforms like Telegram would likely be flooded with free content anyway. Comments like “Next Shark Tank contestant” and “A new startup loading…” reflect the internet’s humorous take on the situation.

Hania Aamir Clarifies Viral Fake Post Amid Tensions

Meanwhile, actress Hania Aamir was forced to respond to a fabricated viral post that falsely attributed a controversial statement to her. The fake post blamed Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir for the terror attack and appealed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to punish Pakistani citizens.

Hania took to social media to deny the claims and urged her followers to verify facts before spreading misinformation.

Digital Tensions Rise Between India and Pakistan

The social media bans and content restrictions come amid heightened diplomatic and security tensions between India and Pakistan. Blocking of Pakistani digital content and celebrity accounts appears to be a part of India’s broader response to the latest cross-border terror incident in Pahalgam.



