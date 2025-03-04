Israel Strikes Syrian Air Defense Battalion Near Tartus

Israel launched airstrikes targeting a Syrian air defense battalion near the western coastal city of Tartus, Syria, in the latest military escalation between the two nations. Syrian state media and war monitors reported the strikes, which took place on Monday night and hit the outskirts of Tartus.

Strike on Military Site in Tartus

The Israeli airstrikes targeted a Syrian air defence battalion in the area, with initial reports indicating no casualties. Syrian Civil Defence teams and military personnel were quickly deployed to assess the damage and confirm the exact locations of the strikes, according to Syrian state-run SANA news agency.

A local TV channel confirmed the attack hit a military site in Tartus, while the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, reported a large explosion at Tartus Port, coinciding with the presence of unidentified aircraft, believed to be sent by Israel.

Israel Confirms Attack on Military Site

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed the attack, stating that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had targeted a military site in Qardaha, a town near Tartus and the birthplace of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Adraee explained that the strikes targeted a military storage facility used for weapons belonging to the deposed Syrian regime.

“The IDF carried out the strikes in response to recent developments in the region,” Adraee added.

Tensions Rise Amid Ongoing Conflict

This airstrike marks the latest in a series of Israeli attacks in Syria, where tensions remain high. Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government, Israel has been involved in airstrikes and military operations in the region. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has recently called for the demilitarization of southern Syria, while Syria’s interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, emphasized that the new Syrian government does not seek conflict with any country, including Israel.

As the situation continues to evolve, further military confrontations in Syria remain a significant concern for the region.