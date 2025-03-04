Palestine Urges Israel to Withdraw from Gaza Amid Tensions

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has called for the immediate withdrawal of the Israeli army from the Gaza Strip, urging the international community to take decisive action to end Israel’s ongoing military presence. The ministry emphasized the importance of empowering the State of Palestine to fully assume its responsibilities in Gaza, enabling it to extend its sovereignty over the region and the entire Palestinian territory occupied since 1967.

International Call for Action

In a recent statement, the Palestinian Ministry appealed to the international community to implement real measures to curb Israel’s military aggression against Palestinians. This includes ensuring a ceasefire and facilitating the swift return of Palestinian control over Gaza. The ministry stressed the necessity of allowing Palestinian institutions to operate freely and carry out their duties as recognized by international law.

Ceasefire Agreement Status

The initial 42-day phase of the three-stage ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel has expired, with no significant progress announced for the next phase. Israel is pushing to extend the first phase of the ceasefire for another 42 days, while Hamas has rejected this request, insisting on moving forward with discussions about the second phase.

The Next Phase of the Agreement

The second phase of the ceasefire agreement focuses on crucial issues, including the release of remaining Israeli hostages, the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the implementation of a permanent ceasefire. However, Israeli officials have stated that they will not withdraw from the Gaza-Egypt border area, despite the ceasefire agreement’s provisions calling for a pullout by the agreed date.

Also Read: Pakistan: Civilian casualties increase alarmingly in terror attacks



Hostage and Prisoner Swap

In the final stages of the first phase of the ceasefire, Israel received the bodies of four hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. Three of the hostages were confirmed dead while in captivity, and the fourth died during the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023. Forensic experts in Tel Aviv have verified the identities of the four bodies, marking the end of this phase of the ceasefire deal.

As the situation continues to develop, tensions remain high, with both sides calling for further negotiations to address the conflict.