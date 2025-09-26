Telangana

Journalists’ Accreditation Cards Renewed Once Again for Three Months, Sixth Time After Last Renewal

The action guarantees that reporters are able to keep working without interference and uphold their reporting obligations effectively.

26 September 2025
Hyderabad: The Telangana government extended the accreditation cards of working journalists for three months once again. In this regard, orders have been issued by the I & PR Commissioner.

The accreditation cards that were due to expire on September 30 will now expire on December 31. There have been no new accreditation cards distributed by the Congress government since it came into power in Telangana. The cards’ validity has been extended every three months over the last 22 months, and this is the sixth time the same is being done.

