No Fuel for Bikes, CNG Autos to Be Banned: Here’s What the Government’s New Policy Says

New Delhi: In a major move to combat air pollution, the Delhi government has announced a sweeping ban on petrol, diesel-powered two-wheelers and CNG auto-rickshaws, effective from August 15, 2026. The decision comes as part of the government’s intensified efforts to curb worsening air quality in the national capital.

Only Electric Vehicles to Be Allowed

According to the official orders, no new CNG auto-rickshaws will be registered in Delhi after August 15, 2026, and the permits of existing ones will not be renewed. Additionally, CNG autos older than 10 years must be converted into battery-operated vehicles. After the deadline, only electric auto-rickshaws will be allowed to operate on Delhi’s roads.

Ban on Petrol, Diesel, and CNG Two-Wheelers

The government has also decided to prohibit the registration of petrol, diesel, and CNG-powered two-wheelers, especially those used for freight transport, from the same date. This restriction will apply to both individual and commercial vehicles.

Push for Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0

The move is part of the upcoming Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0, which aims to increase the adoption of electric vehicles and reduce dependency on fossil fuels. The Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) and the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) jointly issued the new guidelines.

Important Alert for Vehicle Buyers

Authorities have urged potential vehicle buyers to stay informed about these upcoming changes. Anyone planning to purchase a new vehicle must consider these rules, as only electric two-wheelers and autos will be permitted in Delhi after August 15, 2026.

This decision marks a significant step towards transforming Delhi into a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable city.