Pushpa 2: Did the Sandhya Theater Stampede Occur Before Allu Arjun’s Arrival?

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police have warned sternly about taking strict legal action against individuals posting false information or misleading videos on social media regarding the Sandhya Theatre stampede incident.

The warning follows the circulation of false videos suggesting that the stampede occurred before actor Allu Arjun arrived at the theatre for the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The police clarified that they had provided the public with accurate information through a video based on the ongoing investigation. However, some people have deliberately shared misleading content, implying that the stampede happened before Allu Arjun‘s arrival. The police stated they would take legal action against those spreading such misinformation during the investigation.

“We will not tolerate any false propaganda that defames the police department,” said a spokesperson. “This case resulted in the tragic death of an innocent woman and critically injured a child. The police are committed to thoroughly investigating the incident, and we will not allow anyone to question our efforts with baseless rumors.”

The police have also appealed to the public to refrain from making speculative comments and requested that any citizens with relevant evidence or additional information about the incident come forward.

The incident, which occurred on December 4, led to the tragic death of a woman and left her son critically injured. Since then, several misleading videos have been circulating on social media, further complicating the investigation.

On Tuesday, the police interrogated Allu Arjun for about three and a half hours regarding the incident. The questioning was based on a 10-minute video compiled by the police, offering a clear account of the events. Additionally, the police released a video on Sunday debunking the actor’s claims using footage from over 1,000 video clips.

Allu Arjun, accused number 11, was arrested on December 13. After recording his statement at Chikkadpally Police Station, he was produced in court and sent to judicial custody for 14 days. However, the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail for four weeks, and he was released from Chanchalguda Jail the following day.

సంధ్య థియేటర్ తొక్కిసలాట ఘటన పై సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఎవరైనా తప్పుడు సమాచారం, ప్రజలను అపోహలకు గురి చేసేలా వీడియోలు పోస్టు చేస్తే కఠిన చర్యలు తీసుకుంటాం.



అల్లు అర్జున్ రాకముందే తొక్కిసలాట జరిగినట్టు …. కొందరు తప్పుడు వీడియోలు పోస్టు చేసిన అంశం మా దృష్టికి వచ్చింది.



ఈ ఘటన పై విచారణ… — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) December 25, 2024

