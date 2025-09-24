Rahul Gandhi, MA Baby express grief over electrocution deaths in Kolkata

Kolkata: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed condolences to the families who lost their members in the city due to electrocution following overnight record rain in Kolkata. Using his X handle, Gandhi said, “My thoughts are with the people of Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal as they endure the devastation caused by incessant rainfall and flooding. Heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones.”

He also asked Congress workers in Bengal to extend their support to the affected people. “I urge Congress workers to extend all possible support, and request State and Central Govts to act swiftly to help restore normalcy,” he added. Meanwhile, CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby also said that he was “deeply saddened” by the deaths due to electrocution during heavy rains and flooding in Kolkata.

Like Gandhi, the CPI(M) general secretary appealed to party workers and sympathisers to help the affected people. “Deeply saddened at the loss of more than 10 lives in Kolkata due to electrocution amidst heavy rains & flooding. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” Baby said in a post on X. “Appeal to Party units and sympathisers: be in the forefront of relief and rehabilitation work to aid the affected people,” he said.

A month’s worth of rain in just five hours on Tuesday, combined with a high tide in the river Hooghly during the heaviest rainfall period, resulted in widespread waterlogging across the city. About 10 people were electrocuted in West Bengal, including eight in Kolkata. Train services, metro services were disrupted, while traffic in Kolkata was completely paralysed as almost every road was waterlogged.

The situation has improved on Wednesday morning. The Met Office recorded 252 mm of rain in five hours, with 185 mm coming down between 2.30 a.m. and 5.30 a.m. According to KMC data, Garia was the wettest with 332 mm rain, followed by Jodhpur Park at 285 mm, Ballygunge at 264 mm, Ultadanga at 207 mm, and Maniktala at 169 mm.