Rains, Thunderstorms to Continue Across Telangana till June 4: IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Check Key Areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast continued rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across multiple districts of Telangana till June 4, prompting the issuance of a yellow alert in many areas.

Yellow Alert Issued for Most Districts

IMD Hyderabad has placed most of Telangana under a yellow alert due to anticipated thunderstorms and heavy winds. However, specific districts are likely to see varying weather conditions each day:

June 1 (Sunday): Thunderstorms likely in all districts except Karimnagar and Khammam

Thunderstorms likely in June 2: Rain forecast for all districts except Kamareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Suryapet, Khammam, and Kothagudem

Rain forecast for June 3: All districts except Nirmal, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, and Suryapet are expected to witness rainfall

All districts except are expected to witness rainfall June 4: Rains likely in all areas except Kumaram Bheem, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalle, Bhupalpally, and Mulugu

Also Read: Monsoon Storm Incoming! Telangana Set for Heavy Rains from Early June

Light Rain, Drizzle Expected in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, residents can expect light rains or drizzle with gusty winds until June 4, according to the IMD. While no heavy rainfall is predicted for the city, cloudy skies and occasional showers are likely to persist.

Temperatures to Remain Below 36°C

Thanks to the wet weather, daytime temperatures across Telangana are forecast to stay below 36 degrees Celsius over the coming days.

On May 31 , Nagarkurnool recorded the lowest maximum temperature in the state at 30.5°C

, recorded the lowest maximum temperature in the state at In Hyderabad, Bandlaguda reported the city’s lowest maximum at 33.9°C

IMD Urges Caution

With continued thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls likely in several areas, residents are advised to take necessary precautions, avoid open areas during lightning, and stay updated on local weather alerts.