Raj Kundra celebrates wife Shilpa Shetty with a heartfelt tribute

Mumbai: Businessman Raj Kundra never misses a chance to express his deep admiration for his wife, Shilpa Shetty, and his latest post on Instagram is a heartfelt celebration of their enduring love.

A Romantic Tribute on Instagram

On Friday, Raj shared a touching video compiling cherished memories with Shilpa, highlighting their journey together. The video, full of intimate and loving moments, was accompanied by a romantic caption. Raj wrote:

“The candles are out, but you still light up my world… and the joy of celebrating you, will never end. You’re not just a day, you’re my forever. Every day with you feels like a celebration of love. @theshilpashetty”

Shilpa’s 50th Birthday in Croatia

The video was from Shilpa Shetty’s 50th birthday celebrations in Croatia, where she was joined by Raj, her sister Shamita Shetty, and her children Viaan and Samisha. The actress gave fans a glimpse into her special day through social media posts.

Also Read: IND vs ENG 1st Test Live: England Wins Toss, India to Bat First; Sai Sudharsan Debuts, Karun Nair Returns

One photo showed her seated on the legendary Game of Thrones throne, a nod to Croatia’s iconic filming locations. Another moment that captured fans’ attention was a video of Shilpa making a grand entrance down a staircase, radiating classic Bollywood glamour.

A Strong Bond Since 2009

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra tied the knot in 2009. Together, they are proud parents to two children—Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha, who was born via surrogacy.

Raj Kundra’s Stint on ‘The Traitors’

Professionally, Raj recently participated in the reality show ‘The Traitors’, hosted by Karan Johar. The show centers around deception, alliances, and psychological strategy with 20 contestants.

However, Raj’s time on the show was short-lived. He was identified as one of the traitors and eliminated in the second episode. Reflecting on his exit, Raj shared: