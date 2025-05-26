Shocking Incident: Roof Collapses at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Airport Amid Heavy Rains!

New Delhi: In a shocking incident early Friday morning, a portion of the roof at Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi collapsed due to continuous heavy rainfall. The incident has caused major disruption at the domestic terminal, triggering immediate safety concerns and flight delays.

Rain Batters National Capital, Airport Infrastructure Suffers

Since the early hours of the day, Delhi has been experiencing relentless rainfall, leading to waterlogging and transport issues across the city. The downpour proved too much for the structural integrity of the Terminal 1 roof, resulting in its collapse.

No Immediate Casualties Reported, Investigation Underway

While no official report of injuries or casualties has been confirmed yet, emergency response teams and airport authorities quickly reached the scene. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the collapse and whether poor maintenance or outdated infrastructure may be to blame.

Flight Operations Temporarily Affected

Several flights were delayed or redirected as a precautionary measure. Passengers scheduled to travel from Terminal 1 have been advised to check with airlines for updated flight information or rebook through alternate terminals if necessary.

Officials Assure Public Safety and Restoration Measures

Airport officials have assured that safety measures are being implemented and the affected area has been cordoned off. Restoration and structural assessment efforts are currently underway.

Heavy Monsoon Brings Infrastructure Woes to Delhi

This incident underscores the broader challenges faced by Delhi’s infrastructure during the monsoon season, as authorities continue to battle issues like waterlogging, poor drainage systems, and vulnerable public structures.