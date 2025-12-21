Saudi Arabia Quietly Expands Access to Alcohol Store for Premium Residency Holders

Munsif News 24×7 | Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has silently expanded access to its only licensed alcohol store, allowing wealthy foreign residents with Premium Residency (Iqama) to purchase alcohol. The move marks another significant step in the kingdom’s gradual social and economic liberalisation, even as alcohol remains strictly banned for the general public.

Alcohol Store Access Expanded Without Official Announcement

The discreet alcohol outlet, located in Riyadh’s diplomatic district, was originally opened in January 2024 exclusively for non-Muslim diplomats. Under the new arrangement, non-Muslim expatriates holding Premium Residency permits are now permitted to buy alcohol from the store.

No formal government announcement was made, but the development became public after long queues of cars and visitors were seen outside the store.

Who Can Buy Alcohol Under the New Rules?

Under the updated access rules, alcohol purchases are allowed only for:

Non-Muslim foreign nationals

Holders of Premium Residency (Iqama)

Skilled professionals, investors, and entrepreneurs

Saudi citizens and regular expatriate workers remain prohibited from purchasing alcohol.

High Security and Strict Controls at Riyadh Store

The Riyadh store operates under tight security measures, similar to a duty-free outlet:

Every visitor undergoes strict identity checks

Mobile phones and cameras are banned

Staff inspect eyewear to ensure they are not smart glasses

The store’s ownership has not been officially disclosed

Customers have described prices as high, with Premium Residency holders not eligible for tax exemptions, unlike diplomats.

Part of Saudi Arabia’s Wider Liberalisation Drive

Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, imposed a complete alcohol ban in the 1950s. However, under the leadership of Mohammed bin Salman and King Salman, the kingdom has introduced wide-ranging reforms aimed at reducing dependence on oil revenue.

Recent changes include:

Opening cinema halls

Allowing women to drive

Hosting large-scale music and entertainment events

Promoting tourism and foreign investment

Despite these reforms, political dissent remains a criminal offence, with severe penalties.

Why Premium Residency Matters

Saudi Arabia introduced the Premium Residency program to attract global talent. Benefits include:

No requirement for a Saudi sponsor (kafeel)

Right to buy property

Ability to start businesses

Family sponsorship privileges

However, eligibility requires very high income or significant investment.

Alcohol Still Banned for the Public

Alcohol remains illegal for public consumption in Saudi Arabia. Many Saudis and expatriates who wish to drink legally travel to Bahrain, where alcohol is permitted for both Muslims and non-Muslims. Weekend travel from Saudi Arabia to Bahrain often spikes for this reason, while Dubai remains a more expensive alternative.

Illegal alcohol smuggling still exists in the kingdom but is costly and risky.

Historical Background of the Ban

Saudi Arabia enforced the alcohol ban after a 1951 incident in which a member of the royal family fatally shot a foreign diplomat while intoxicated. Since then, alcohol prohibition has been a defining feature of Saudi law.

The quiet expansion of alcohol access in Saudi Arabia for Premium Residency holders reflects the kingdom’s balancing act between tradition and economic modernisation. While alcohol remains banned for the public, the move signals Riyadh’s intent to make the country more attractive to global professionals and investors.

