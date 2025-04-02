Security Tightened in Muzaffarnagar Following Introduction of Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha

Muzaffarnagar: Authorities have heightened security in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, in response to the tabling of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The district administration, under the supervision of District Magistrate Umesh Mishra and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishek Singh, conducted a precautionary flag march through sensitive areas of the city.

Flag March and Drone Surveillance Ensures Safety

The flag march covered key locations, including the Khalapar locality, which has historically been sensitive. To ensure effective monitoring, authorities have deployed drone surveillance in the area. Despite the heightened security, officials confirmed that the situation in Muzaffarnagar remains peaceful at present.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill: Government’s Effort to Reform Waqf Property Management

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, as proposed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee. The bill aims to improve the administration and management of Waqf properties, with a focus on technology-driven solutions to enhance transparency and efficiency.

Opposition Strongly Resists the Bill

The introduction of the Waqf Bill has faced fierce opposition from several political parties, which have criticized the bill as unconstitutional and harmful to the Muslim community. Prominent Muslim organizations are rallying against the legislation, arguing that it goes against their community’s interests.

Security Measures Reflect Tensions Surrounding the Bill

Given the sensitive nature of the Waqf Bill and the public protests it has sparked, the security measures in Muzaffarnagar reflect the authorities’ commitment to maintaining law and order. Further updates on the situation are expected as the bill progresses through the legislative process.