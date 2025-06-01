Telangana Govt to Launch Slot Booking and AI Chatbot for Property Registrations from June 2

In a significant move to modernise and streamline property registration services, the Telangana government will roll out a slot booking system across all sub-registrar offices starting June 2, announced Revenue, Housing, and I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday.

Slot Booking System Extended to All 144 Sub-Registrar Offices

The initiative, which was earlier piloted in 47 sub-registrar offices, will now be extended to the remaining 97 offices, making the system operational across all 144 sub-registrar offices in the state. The slot booking aims to provide efficient, transparent, and corruption-free registration services.

Over 45,000 Documents Registered Since April

Sharing progress data during a review meeting with Stamps & Registration Department officials, Minister Reddy revealed that since April 10, more than 45,191 documents have been registered through the slot system, with 94% user satisfaction. The system also enabled 3,000 additional registrations, highlighting its positive impact.

“Medha”: AI-Powered WhatsApp Chatbot Launched

To enhance accessibility, the government has launched an AI-driven WhatsApp chatbot named “Medha”, which citizens can access at 82476 23578. The chatbot provides instant information on:

Sub-registrar office locations

Available slot timings

Charges for various deed registrations

Market value of properties and more

Developer Registration Module to Curb Fraud

To address fraudulent property registrations, the government will soon introduce a Developer Registration Module. This tool will:

Mark registered plots in red

Track pending and completed registrations

Prevent double registrations in layouts

Additional Staff Appointed in High-Demand Areas

Acknowledging the increased workload in busy areas, the government has appointed more sub-registrars and staff in nine key locations:

Patancheru

Yadagirigutta

Gandipet

Ibrahimpatnam

Suryapet

Jadcherla

Mahabubnagar

Wanaparthy

Gadwal

Registration Slot Details and Emergency Walk-ins

Each sub-registrar office will offer 48 registration slots daily between 10:30 AM and 5:00 PM, excluding lunch hours. Additionally, 5 emergency walk-in slots will be available from 5:00 PM to 5:30 PM without prior booking.

Aadhaar e-Sign Trials Begin in Two Districts

As part of further digitisation efforts, Aadhaar-based e-signature trials will begin at sub-registrar offices in Armur (Nizamabad) and Kusumanchi (Khammam).

Reforms Driven by Public Feedback

Minister Reddy reaffirmed that all reforms are guided by citizen feedback and are part of the government’s goal to ensure people-centric and accountable governance.