Telangana ACB Cracks Down on Bribery: Two Public Officials Arrested

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two public officials for demanding and accepting bribes from citizens seeking official services.

M. Anil, Panchayat Secretary of Madhura Nagar village in Gangadhara Mandal, Karimnagar district, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000 from a complainant. The bribe was demanded to process the complainant’s file under the Indiramma Housing Scheme. The tainted amount was recovered from his possession, and he has been sent to judicial remand. The case remains under investigation.

In a separate case, Bhoomireddy Sudhakar Reddy, Sub-Engineer and I/C Assistant Engineer of TGSPDCL, Lalaguda Section, Padmarao Nagar Sub-Division, Secunderabad, was caught by ACB officials accepting Rs. 15,000. The bribe was demanded to upgrade the complainant’s electricity connection from single-phase to three-phase meters and to prepare the estimation copy for erecting a 63 KVA transformer for electrical contract work undertaken by the complainant.

The Telangana ACB has urged citizens to report any instance of bribery by public servants through their toll-free number 1064, via WhatsApp at 9440446106, or through their official Facebook page and website (https://acb.telangana.gov.in). All details of complainants and victims will be kept strictly confidential.

These arrests highlight the ACB’s commitment to curbing corruption and ensuring transparency in public services across the state.