Telangana Anganwadi Centres to Match Play School Standards: Minister Seethakka

Hyderabad: In a major initiative towards enhancing early childhood education, Child Welfare Minister Seethakka announced that Anganwadi centres in Telangana will be developed on par with private play schools. The minister emphasized the importance of early learning and stated that the government aims to expand the ‘Amma Mata–Anganwadi Patha’ programme to include children aged 3 to 6 years for pre-primary education.

Anganwadi Centres to Be Fully Ready by New Academic Year

Speaking at a review meeting held at the state Secretariat on Thursday, Minister Seethakka directed officials to ensure that all Anganwadi centres are fully equipped and functional by the beginning of the new academic year. The meeting was attended by Child Welfare Secretary Anitha Ramachandran and Commissioner Kanti Wesley, along with district-level officials.

Also Read: Beware Hyderabad: Women Using Lift Requests to Rob Drivers of Cash and Phones

“Infrastructure must be improved at all Anganwadi centres. If facilities are lacking, they must be shifted to nearby government buildings,” Seethakka said.

85 New Anganwadi Centres to Begin Construction

In a push to expand the network and quality of early childhood learning, the minister ordered the initiation of construction for 85 new Anganwadi centres across the state. This move is part of the government’s broader commitment to strengthening child development services at the grassroots level.

Focus on Infrastructure, Education & Staff Welfare

The upgraded centres will provide better learning environments, modern teaching aids, and nutritional support to children, aligning with national standards. The minister reiterated the importance of pre-primary learning in shaping a child’s future and assured that efforts will be taken to modernize existing centres.

Appreciation from Anganwadi Teachers

Varalakshmi, the State President of the Mini Anganwadi Teachers’ Association, thanked the minister for her proactive efforts and also appreciated the disbursement of increased salaries to mini Anganwadi staff, calling it a positive step for frontline workers.