Telangana Drowning Tragedy: Woman and Three Children Lose Lives in Kamareddy Pond

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching tragedy, a mother and her three children drowned in a pond in Venkatapur Mandal of Yellareddy on the morning of Sunday, March 30, 2025.

The victims have been identified as Mounika (27), Maithili (10), Akshara (8), and Vinay (5). The shocking incident has plunged the local community into mourning, overshadowing the Ugadi celebrations in the village.

How the Tragic Incident Unfolded

According to reports, Mounika was washing clothes near the pond while her three young children entered the water to bathe. As they moved further into the pond, they unknowingly stepped into a deeper section, leading to a distressing turn of events.

A Mother’s Desperate Attempt to Save Her Children

As soon as Mounika noticed her children struggling in the water, she rushed into the pond to rescue them. Unfortunately, despite her desperate efforts, she was unable to bring them to safety, and all four drowned.

Local residents soon discovered the tragic scene and alerted authorities. However, by the time help arrived, it was too late.

Community in Shock as Ugadi Turns Tragic

The untimely loss of an entire family has deeply affected the village, leaving residents in a state of grief. What was supposed to be a day of joyful Ugadi celebrations has turned into a day of sorrow and mourning.

Family members, neighbors, and local authorities gathered at the scene, offering their condolences. The bodies were retrieved and sent for post-mortem examination, as per official procedures.

Authorities Urge Water Safety Awareness

Following the tragedy, local officials have emphasized the importance of water safety, especially in rural areas where unmonitored water bodies pose a risk to residents, particularly children. Authorities have urged families to:

Supervise children closely near ponds, lakes, and rivers.

near ponds, lakes, and rivers. Install warning signs in risky water bodies.

in risky water bodies. Raise awareness about water safety and swimming precautions.

Past Incidents and the Need for Preventive Measures

This is not the first drowning case in Telangana’s villages, where many people depend on local ponds and lakes for daily activities. Experts suggest that better fencing, signage, and community education programs could help prevent similar incidents in the future.

