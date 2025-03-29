Hyderabad: 12 Sex Workers Apprehended Near Bhagyanagar Bus Stop in Cyberabad Operation

In a late-night operation on March 28, 2025, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Cyberabad, under the supervision of DCP, Women & Child Safety Wing (W&CSW), apprehended 12 sex workers near Bhagyanagar Bus Stop, located under the KPHB Metro Station, covering the Kukatpally and Madhapur areas.

Cases Registered Under Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act

Following the crackdown, cases were registered at Kukatpally, KPHB, and Gachibowli Police Stations under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. The apprehended individuals were later bound over by the DCP (W&CSW) to ensure they maintain good behaviour.

Ongoing Crackdown on Illegal Activities

This operation follows a similar enforcement action conducted earlier, where 16 individuals were arrested and booked under the same act. They were also bound over and issued notices under Section 35 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Act.

Cyberabad Police Issue Stern Warning

The Cyberabad Police Department has reiterated its firm stance on zero tolerance towards prostitution and related activities. Authorities emphasized that regular operations will continue to curb such practices and ensure public safety.

“No form of prostitution is encouraged or tolerated within our jurisdiction. Regular operations are being carried out to eliminate such illegal activities and safeguard the welfare of the community,” the police statement read.

The Cyberabad Police urged citizens to report any suspicious or unlawful activities to help maintain law and order in the region.