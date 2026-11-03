US, Iran reviewing peace proposals, differences remain: Qatar

Doha: The United States and Iran are reviewing proposals aimed at ending their conflict, but significant differences remain unresolved, Qatar said on Tuesday, indicating that diplomatic efforts are continuing without a breakthrough.

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said both sides were examining proposals and ideas presented by mediators. “Bridging the gap is still a work in progress,” he said at the ministry’s weekly press briefing.

Al Ansari said a Qatari delegation returned from Tehran on Monday evening after holding more than three hours of talks with Iranian officials, against an initially scheduled one-hour meeting, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The discussions involved exchanging views and proposals to narrow differences between Washington and Tehran. He cautioned that the ongoing engagement should not be interpreted as concrete progress, although both sides had shown willingness to continue diplomacy.

Qatar is working towards an interim agreement to build confidence between the two countries and create conditions for further negotiations and a lasting settlement, he said. The process would require phased confidence-building measures and implementation of commitments by both sides.

Referring to the recent incident involving the Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Al Mayeda in the Arabian Gulf, Al Ansari condemned the attack and reiterated Qatar’s opposition to threats against freedom of maritime navigation.

He said Gulf Cooperation Council countries were coordinating diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation, warning that renewed hostilities would benefit no party.

Al Ansari expressed hope that continued engagement would lead to an agreement capable of ending the crisis and paving the way for lasting regional peace.